Covid-19 cases confirmed at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in KZN – Health MEC

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Health Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu on Sunday confirmed nine positive cases at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Phoenix, north of Durban, where six healthcare workers and three patients contracted Covid-19.
After days of speculation and claims from unions and sources from the hospital, Simelane-Zulu finally confirmed it.
“We can confirm nine positive cases, of which six are healthcare workers and three are patients,” she said in a press briefing on Sunday.
National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union provincial secretary Ayanda Zulu and DA MPL Rishigen Viranna this past week told News24 they had confirmed the cases through senior officials at the hospital.
