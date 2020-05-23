Coronavirus total rises to 21,343, with Covid-19 deaths at 407

A further 10 Covid-19 related deaths has brought the total national deaths to 407.
The total number of recoveries to date was at 10,104.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
Crime DA says Cele is ‘smoking his socks’ if he thinks smokers should give cops receipts
Covid-19 Here’s what the many different models predict about Covid-19
Society ‘I slept outside Sassa for two days with my child,’ says mom desperate for help
Eish! US family hands in $1 million they found on the street
Covid-19 Concern as Covid-19 cases escalate in Limpopo’s mining towns