Infection Updates 23.5.2020

Coronavirus total rises to 21,343, with Covid-19 deaths at 407

Citizen reporter
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize Picture: Jacques Nelles

As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 21,343, according to the health department.

A further 10 Covid-19 related deaths has brought the total national deaths to 407.

The total number of recoveries to date was at 10,104.

Dept of health

