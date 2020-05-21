Breaking News 21.5.2020 03:38 pm

Covid-19 cases rise to 19,137 with 30 more deaths

Citizen reporter
BREAKING NEWS
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize can be seen during a press briefing on updates on the coronavirus in South Africa at the Civitas building is Pretoria CBD, 9 March 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The number of Covid-19 deaths rose to 369 in the country.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa had risen to 19,137.

525,433 tests had so far been conducted with 18,572 done in the last 24-hour cycle.

Mkhize said there were another 30 Covid-related deaths, bringing the total deaths nationally to 369.

Covid-19 Statistics

