Infection Updates 18.5.2020 11:42 am

Concerns rise as Covid-19 cases increase in East London correctional services

Citizen Reporter
Concerns rise as Covid-19 cases increase in East London correctional services

Image: Pixabay

Department of correctional services now confirms 178 of the 277 inmates also tested positive, which illustrates the upturn in East London.

The department of correctional services (DSC) latest data shows that new cases bring the total to 178 officials and 393 inmates in the country’s correctional services facilities.

Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said a total of 477 inmates were tested at East London, as reported by Jacaranda FM.

Results received on 11 May, confirming 103 positive cases, 78 negatives, and 277 results still needing to be received.

Nxumalo said: “Department of correctional services is now able to affirm that 178 of the 277 inmates also tested positive which illustrate the upturn in East London.

“However, the medical advisory panel has advised correctional services to go beyond the prescribed screening procedures as that could be challenging for a correctional environment.”

The department has started with advanced screening which includes an assessment of vital signs.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
European landmarks reopen but virus hits hard elsewhere 18.5.2020
Man arrested for threatening to assassinate senior govt officials for ‘lying’ about Covid-19 18.5.2020
Leading SA health experts warn that Covid-19 response is hurting other health priorities 18.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Tension simmers as questions are raised about access to Covid-19 information

Government I could never prevent anyone from approaching the courts, says Ramaphosa on lockdown regulations

Courts If government can’t explain its lockdown laws, policies will be determined in the courts

Infection Updates SA has first jump of more than 1,000 in a day as Covid-19 total now reaches 15,515

Business News Didiza says more than 15,000 small-scale farmers have been approved for Covid relief


today in print

Read Today's edition