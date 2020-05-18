Concerns rise as Covid-19 cases increase in East London correctional services

The department of correctional services (DSC) latest data shows that new cases bring the total to 178 officials and 393 inmates in the country’s correctional services facilities.
Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said a total of 477 inmates were tested at East London, as reported by Jacaranda FM.
Results received on 11 May, confirming 103 positive cases, 78 negatives, and 277 results still needing to be received.
Nxumalo said: “Department of correctional services is now able to affirm that 178 of the 277 inmates also tested positive which illustrate the upturn in East London.
“However, the medical advisory panel has advised correctional services to go beyond the prescribed screening procedures as that could be challenging for a correctional environment.”
The department has started with advanced screening which includes an assessment of vital signs.
(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)
