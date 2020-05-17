SA has first jump of more than 1,000 in a day as Covid-19 total now reaches 15,515

As of Sunday, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa was 15,515, with 1,160 new cases identified in the last 24-hour cycle of testing, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.
“We remain concerned about the developments in the Western Cape, with the total cumulative cases now comprising almost 60% of the national cumulative cases and the new cases from Western Cape comprising 76% of the new cases from the past 24-hour cycle,” said the minister.
460,873 tests had been conducted with 21,314 done in the last 24-hour cycle.
Another three deaths brought the total of Covid-19-related deaths to 264.
