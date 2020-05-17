Infection Updates 17.5.2020 09:49 pm

SA has first jump of more than 1,000 in a day as Covid-19 total now reaches 15,515

Citizen reporter
SA has first jump of more than 1,000 in a day as Covid-19 total now reaches 15,515

Health minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The health minister has expressed concern about the Western Cape now comprising nearly 60% of the national coronavirus total.

As of Sunday, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa was 15,515, with 1,160 new cases identified in the last 24-hour cycle of testing, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

“We remain concerned about the developments in the Western Cape, with the total cumulative cases now comprising almost 60% of the national cumulative cases and the new cases from Western Cape comprising 76% of the new cases from the past 24-hour cycle,” said the minister.

460,873 tests had been conducted with 21,314 done in the last 24-hour cycle.

Another three deaths brought the total of Covid-19-related deaths to 264.

Graphic: Department of health

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Steenhuisen’s DA rivals voted against October online elective conference, say sources 17.5.2020
ANC using fear to control us, argues DA, but ‘death visits all of us at some stage’ 17.5.2020
Didiza says more than 15,000 small-scale farmers have been approved for Covid relief 17.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Didiza says more than 15,000 small-scale farmers have been approved for Covid relief

Business News How SA-linked super-rich have fared on Sunday Times 2020 Rich List

Covid-19 SA’s mass testing hits limits as virus spreads

Covid-19 Why SA needs to stop dithering and get to at least level 2 lockdown ASAP

Load Shedding Government in talks to avoid return of load shedding


today in print

Read Today's edition