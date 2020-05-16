Covid-19 total rises to 14,355 in SA, with 14 deaths taking total to 259

As of today, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 14,355, with 831 new cases identified in the last 24-hour cycle of testing, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.
The Eastern Cape and Western Cape combined comprised 91% of the 831 new cases.
439,559 tests had been conducted with 18,004 done in the last 24-hour cycle.
A further 14 Covid-19 related deaths brought the total national deaths to 259.
The total number of recoveries to date was at 6,478.
Mkhize also quoted the World Health Organisation’s recommendations on the easing of lockdown restrictions.
“I am sure many South Africans are eagerly looking forward to a return to normality, albeit a ‘new normal’.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you for your tenacity, stoicism and true partnership with government. Together we succeeded in flattening the curve, which facilitated ramping up and cohesion of our health care system as well as preparation of our spaces as we resume our economic and social development.
“A few examples is that we have screened 10,737,341 citizens, we now have 376 sites identified for quarantine nationally with 30,823 quarantine beds. Significantly our mortality rate, 1.8%, remains well below the global average which is currently 6.6% and our recovery rate is 42.4%, above the global average of 38%.
“The process of easing lockdown regulations is a highly consultative one where various stakeholder inputs are taken into account to influence implementation.”
He said the WHO recommended, in the case of easing that there was:
- Strong surveillance, cases are declining and transmission is controlled
- Health systems capacity is in place to detect, isolate, test and treat every case and trace very contact
- That outbreak risks are minimised, especially in settings like facilities and nursing homes
- That preventive measures are in place in workplaces, schools and other places that are essential for people to go
- That importation of cases can be managed
- That communities are fully educated, engaged and empowered to adjust to the new norm
