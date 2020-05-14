Infection Updates 14.5.2020 06:54 pm

Total number of Covid-19 cases now 12,739, with 19 more deaths

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize Picture: Jacques Nelles

A total of 403,018 tests have been conducted, with 16,666 done in the last 24-hour cycle.

As of Thursday, 14 April 2020, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 12,739, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.

Case Data

Testing data
403,018 tests have been conducted with 16,666 done in the last 24-hour cycle.

Reported deaths and recoveries

“Regrettably we report a further 19 COVID-19 related deaths – this brings the total national deaths to 238.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who cared for the deceased,” Mkhize said.

(Compiled by Carina Koen.)

