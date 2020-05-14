Total number of Covid-19 cases now 12,739, with 19 more deaths

As of Thursday, 14 April 2020, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 12,739, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.
Case Data
Testing data
403,018 tests have been conducted with 16,666 done in the last 24-hour cycle.
Reported deaths and recoveries
“Regrettably we report a further 19 COVID-19 related deaths – this brings the total national deaths to 238.
“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who cared for the deceased,” Mkhize said.
(Compiled by Carina Koen.)
