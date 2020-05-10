Covid-19 infections pass 10,000, with deaths at eight

“As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 10.015.
“We note with concern that the Western Cape and Eastern Cape combined comprises 84% of the total new cases.”
A total of 341,336 tests were conducted to date with 17,257 tests done relative to the last report.
“This is a record high for a 24-hour cycle of testing.”
The minister reported 8 more Covid-19 related deaths: 3 from Western Cape, 1 from Eastern Cape, and 4 from Gauteng.
“This brings the total national deaths to 194. We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the healthcare workers who treated these patients. We are, however, encouraged by the number of recoveries which was 4,173 as at 9 May 2020.”
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.