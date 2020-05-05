Number of confirmed virus cases in SA rises to 7,572

As of Tuesday, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 7,572.
A total of 268,064 tests have been conducted to date with 10,523 tests done in the past 24 hours, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.
“Regrettably, we report 10 more COVID-19 related deaths: 7 from Western Cape, 1 from Eastern Cape, 1 from KZN and 1 from Gauteng. This brings the total deaths nationally to 148.
“We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients,” Mkhize said in a statement.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
