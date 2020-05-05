Infection Updates 5.5.2020 10:24 pm

Number of confirmed virus cases in SA rises to 7,572

Citizen reporter
Number of confirmed virus cases in SA rises to 7,572

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize can be seen during a press briefing on updates on the coronavirus in South Africa at the Civitas building is Pretoria CBD, 9 March 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

This is an increase of 352 cases from Monday.

As of Tuesday, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 7,572.

A total of 268,064 tests have been conducted to date with 10,523 tests done in the past 24 hours, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

“Regrettably, we report 10 more COVID-19 related deaths: 7 from Western Cape, 1 from Eastern Cape, 1 from KZN and 1 from Gauteng. This brings the total deaths nationally to 148.

“We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients,” Mkhize said in a statement.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Defence department ‘hoping for sympathetic ear’ from Treasury 5.5.2020
Washington region a new US coronavirus hotspot 5.5.2020
Repatriation chaos: SA citizens in Washington, DC struggle to get SAA tickets 5.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News WATCH: 2.4m black mamba found in truck engine

Society ‘Staying here is hard, maybe it’s better to go home,’ says a migrant in SA

Motoring News Drop at the pumps: May figures confirmed

Parliament Auditor-general to investigate Beitbridge fence – De Lille

Infection Updates Overall Covid-19 tally moves to 7,220 cases, 2,746 recoveries


today in print

Read Today's edition