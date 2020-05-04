Overall Covid-19 tally moves to 7,220 cases, 2,746 recoveries

As of Monday, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 7,220.
The provincial breakdown is as below.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement a total of 257,541 tests have been conducted to date, with 11,794 tests done in the past 24 hours.
“Regrettably, we report 7 more COVID-19 related deaths: 6 from Western Cape and 1 from KwaZulu Natal. This brings the total deaths nationally to 138.
“We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.
“We are, however, pleased to report 2746 recoveries as of 2 May 2020,” Mkhize said.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
Hospital burden
“As at 2 May 2020 we had 411 people hospitalized in the country. This translates to approximately 5% of all COVID-19 confirmed patients and this is consistent with the hospitalization rates that were seen in China,” he added.
“Our mortality rate has remained stable at around 1.9% since the first death was reported. This is below the world average which is 3.4% as estimated by the World Health Organisation.
“As a reminder to all South Africans, the principle of flattening the curve is to limit the spread of the infection such that the numbers do not rise to the extent that they overwhelm the health care system.
“As winter sets in we will be confronted with the additional burden of influenza and other pneumonias, bronchiolitis in children, exacerbations of asthma and chronic obstructive airways disease and winter related trauma, like burns injuries.
“I therefore urge each and every South African to continue to play your part in easing the load on the health care system – stay home if you do not have to venture out, wear a mask at all times in public places, wash your hands regularly and disinfect surfaces you normally come into contact with.
“I also urge employers whose businesses have opened to take all the necessary measures to protect their employees.
“I salute our health professionals – our doctors, nurses, care workers, community workers, allied health professionals, medical technicians, pharmacists, porters, cleaners, laboratory technicians and all our foot soldiers in the front line of health care who continue to serve under these trying times,” Mkhize concluded.
(Compiled by Carina Koen.)
