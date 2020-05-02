Deaths rise by 7 as Covid-19 cases reach 6,336

The total number of tests conducted to date is 230,686, of which 13,164 were done in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of tests done in a 24-hour cycle to date.
The increase represents 385 new infections and seven more deaths takes the fatalities tally to 123.
The Provincial Breakdown is as follows:
|
Province
|
Cases
|
Eastern Cape
|
732
|
Free State
|
121
|
Gauteng
|
1598
|
KwaZulu Natal
|
1051
|
Limpopo
|
36
|
Mpumalanga
|
40
|
North West
|
35
|
Northen Cape
|
23
|
Western Cape
|
2700
|
Total
|
6336
Reported Deaths, Recoveries and Comments:
“Regrettably, we are saddened to report a further seven COVID-19 related deaths from the Western Cape and Free State.
“We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and salute the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients.
“We are, however, pleased to report that the number of recoveries now stands at 2,549.”
Below is the Provincial Breakdown of Deaths and Recoveries
|
Province
|
Deaths
|
Recoveries
|
Eastern Cape
|
13
|
275
|
Free State
|
6
|
96
|
Gauteng
|
12
|
948
|
KwaZulu Natal
|
34
|
375
|
Limpopo
|
2
|
25
|
Mpumalanga
|
0
|
18
|
North West
|
0
|
20
|
Northen Cape
|
0
|
13
|
Western Cape
|
56
|
779
|
Total
|
123
|
2549
They had also begun to study the deaths to begin to elucidate patterns and areas of high risk.
They observed the following:
Distribution of Deaths by Gender:
|
Male (%)
|
Female (%)
|
Total
|
71 (58%)
|
52 (42%)
|
123
Distribution of Deaths by Age:
|
Age
|
Deaths (%)
|
0-9
|
0 (0%)
|
10-19
|
0 (0%)
|
20-29
|
1 (0.8%)
|
30-39
|
6 (4.9%)
|
40-49
|
19 (15.5%)
|
50-59
|
23 (18.7%)
|
60-69
|
30 (24.4%)
|
70-79
|
28 (22.7%)
|
80-89
|
14 (11.4%)
|
90-99
|
2 ( 1.6%)
|
123 (100)
The median age of patients who died was 64.
Co-morbidities
“We have looked at the data for patients who have been hospitalised and found that, consistent with evidence emerging worldwide, hypertension, diabetes and cardiac disease are the three most common co-morbidities associated with serious illness from COVID-19.
“Other co-morbidities that were seen among COVID-19-admitted patients were chronic pulmonary disease, asthma, chronic renal disease, malignancy, HIV, active and past tuberculosis.
“I would therefore like to urge our millions of South Africans who are over 63 years of age and those who live with these conditions to take extra precaution as we ease the lockdown,” said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.
“I would also like to urge all South Africans to continue to stay at home as far as possible, only venturing out to perform essential tasks as we move through the stages of the gradual lifting of lockdown.”
