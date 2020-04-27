Covid-19 infections rise to 4,793, with deaths now at 90

The total number of tests conducted to date is 178,470, of which 9,827 were done in the last 24 hours.
The provincial breakdown of cases is as follows:
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement: “We regret to report a further three deaths: two from the Western Cape and one from KZN. This brings the total cumulative Covid-19 related deaths to 90.
“The cases were:
- A 79-year-old male who presented with shortness of breath and chest pain. His co-morbidities included diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and cardiac disease (WC).
- A 58-year-old male who presented with imminent cardiovascular arrest. He was a person living with HIV and had obesity (WC).
- A 54-year-old male who presented with respiratory distress. He had underlying diabetes.
“We wish to convey our condolences to the families of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.”
“This evening we were privileged to participate in a virtual ‘grand ward round’ with over 400 participants including provincial MEC’s, HOD’s, clinicians, epidemiological and infectious diseases experts. We discussed some interesting cases and unusual presentations.
“As we continue to learn more about COVID-19 it is especially important to stay in touch with the frontline workers to better understand the inner workings of treating individual patients.
“It was a fascinating session that has certainly contributed immensely to the body of work that ensures increased medical precision,” Mkhize said.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.