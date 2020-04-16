Deaths jump by 14 to 48 as Covid-19 infections hit 2,605 in SA

In a statement on Thursday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa had risen to 2,605.
He also noted that the number of tests being conducted continued to rise, with the total number of tests conducted to date at 95,060.
A big jump in the death tally was recorded, with the total jumping from 34 to 48, a rise of 14.
“It is with regret that we inform the public that the Covid-19 related deaths is now 48. We note that two provinces, ie, Limpopo and the Eastern Cape, have also recorded their first deaths.
“We convey our condolences to the families. We continue to speak strength and appreciate our dedicated health workers who are faced with these circumstances daily.
“We are also encouraged by the increased number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19,” he added.
The provincial breakdowns were as follows:
