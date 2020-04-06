Covid-19 cases rise to 1,686 in SA, with deaths now at 12

The health minister has given the latest update as follows:
As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 1,686. This is an increase of 31 from the previously reported cases.
Today we are saddened to report another COVID-19 related death. The deceased patient is a 57 year old male from the Western Cape, who was admitted on the 5th April 2020. He had co-morbidities that included diabetes and ischaemic heart disease.
We convey our condolences to the family of the deceased. We must also not forget to appreciate the health workers that treated the deceased patient.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.