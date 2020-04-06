Breaking News 6.4.2020 09:36 pm

Covid-19 cases rise to 1,686 in SA, with deaths now at 12

Health minister Zweli Mkhize can be seen during a press briefing on updates on the coronavirus in South Africa at the Civitas building is Pretoria CBD, 9 March 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has updated the nation on the steady but not steep increase in the number of people confirmed to have the disease now, and one more person has died.

The health minister has given the latest update as follows:

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 1,686. This is an increase of 31 from the previously reported cases.

Total breakdown

Confirmed fatalities.

Today we are saddened to report another COVID-19 related death. The deceased patient is a 57 year old male from the Western Cape, who was admitted on the 5th April 2020. He had co-morbidities that included diabetes and ischaemic heart disease.

We convey our condolences to the family of the deceased. We must also not forget to appreciate the health workers that treated the deceased patient.

