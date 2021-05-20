Phumzile Van Damme quits DA to escape ‘clique of individuals’

Charles Cilliers

The firebrand outgoing DA MP says she's not leaving the party due to accusations of racism that have dogged it, but makes it clear she's fallen out with some in its ranks.

Longtime outspoken DA member Phumzile Van Damme announced her resignation as an MP and member of the official opposition on Thursday evening.

She said she would not entertain speculation about her reasons for leaving, and added she would not give interviews or enter into arguments with anyone in the DA about her reasons even if they chose to try to “destroy” her reputation.

She did, however, make it clear that she was leaving the party due to her unhappiness with a “clique of individuals”.

The party’s former spokesperson and shadow minister of communications will now be focusing on writing her memoirs and continuing her efforts against misinformation.

The DA has found itself increasingly embattled in the wake of the fallout over its 2019 election results and accusations that it is no longer as welcoming of black leaders in its ranks. The party’s current leadership, which has come to dominate it, was concerned that it lost ground to the Freedom Front Plus among white voters, its traditional support base.

Mmusi Maimane resigned from the party following the departure of then Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba later in 2019. He criticised the DA for no longer being the vehicle that might potentially unite all South Africans, in his opinion.

Van Damme, the DA’s former spokesperson, in her statement drew attention to her achievement in leading the charge against disgraced British public relations firm Bell Pottinger, which eventually had to shut its doors for good due to its work for the controversial Gupta family in South Africa.

She has at times had a tense relationship with the DA. In 2019 there was speculation that the party was investigating her for an incident in June that year, when Van Damme punched a man in the head at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town because she considered him a “racist”.

She tweeted at the time that she had experienced racism and had punched the offender in an act of “self-defence”.

No doubt that and numerous other incidents will provide fascinating material for her autobiography.

At the time, she called 2019 her “annus horribilis” in the DA, which she would only be willing to discuss later.

She said she had no plans to join another party.

Read her full statement below:

I have today tendered my resignation as a DA MP. Thank you so much, South Africa ❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/3Z1N1rSJD5 — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) May 20, 2021

