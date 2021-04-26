Mango to cull flights from 1 May

Hein Kaiser

This confirms that the airline will likely cease to operate from the end of April. Rumours of an ACSA ultimatum on unpaid bills remained unconfirmed.

SAA subsidiary Mango has removed all flights for sale from its website starting 1 May.

Last week, via a leaked internal communique, it came to light that the airline may be ‘mothballed’ due to lack of funding from next month. Now, that no flights are on sale beyond Friday, seems to confirm this.

“I can definitely confirm that we will be flying today and tomorrow,” says spokesperson Benediction Zubane in response to whether or not Mango would see out the week.

“I am not confirming or denying anything for now. If we do get grounded, we will advise the public,” adds Zubane.

ACSA’s Refentse Shinners said: “Unfortunately at this point we are unable to respond to your questions. Please rather speak directly to Mango airlines as they are best positioned to respond to your questions.”

Mango last week said that it had not received promised funding from its shareholders, SAA and the Department of Public Enterprises.

There has been no confirmation of whether the airline will be going into Business Rescue and presently 749 employees remain in limbo about their future.

The Citizen sent a further raft of questions to Mango with Zubane committing to providing answers later on Monday.

These include what happens with passengers’ funds who have booked and paid for future flights amongst others.

For now, Zubane says that “Our clients will not be prejudiced in whatever shape or form. We will communicate way forward if any in due course.”