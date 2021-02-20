Breaking News 20.2.2021 11:23 am

Moscow appeal court upholds Alexei Navalny’s prison sentence

AFP
BREAKING NEWS
Moscow appeal court upholds Alexei Navalny’s prison sentence

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands near law enforcement agents in a hallway of a business centre, which houses the office of his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), in Moscow on December 26, 2019. Russian police on December 26, 2019 conducted fresh searches at Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's anti-corruption foundation, with his team calling the raid a new bid to disrupt their work. / AFP / Dimitar DILKOFF

The judge rejected Navalny’s appeal of the February 2 ruling, which turned a 2014 suspended sentence on embezzlement charges into real jail time. 

A Moscow appeal court on Saturday upheld a prison sentence imposed on chief Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny after he returned to Russia from Germany last month.

Judge Dmitry Balashov rejected Navalny’s appeal of the February 2 ruling, which turned a 2014 suspended sentence on embezzlement charges into real jail time.

The judge decided to count six weeks Navalny was under house arrest as part of the time served, so he will now be imprisoned for just over two-and-a-half years in a penal colony.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine arrival in Africa raises questions about SA’s delays 19.2.2021
Zuma certainly not humming Umshini Wami any more 6.2.2021
Join the Zuma, Russia, SSA dots 3.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 6,524 health workers received jab as 1,911 new cases reported

Athletics Wayde van Niekerk announces new coach, spreads his wings to the US

Politics ‘Under my term, there was no corruption’ – Magashule maintains his innocence

Food and Drink Good news! Lay’s SA confirms salt & vinegar flavour is back

Crime Crime stats: 12,218 raped in October-December as murders, sexual assaults spike


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition