Ramaphosa self-quarantines after Covid-19 exposure at function

President Cyril Ramaphosa has begun self-quarantining, after a dinner guest at a function he attended over the weekend tested positive for Covid-19.

This according to a statement released by the Presidency on Wednesday morning.

The event was a fundraising dinner for Adopt-a-School Foundation, a partner of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation. It was attended by 35 people at a hotel in Johannesburg.

Although Covid-19 protocols such as social distancing, temperature screening and wearing of masks were observed, when dining and addressing guests, Ramaphosa did remove his mask.

Adopt-a-School Foundation informed all guests on Tuesday that one of the attendees tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

The Presidency received the news just hours after the unveiling of a statue of liberation icon OR Tambo, and the official opening of a new Radisson hotel in Ekurhuleni.

At the event was Executive Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni Mzwandile Masina, Dali Tambo, Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula and Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa.

Ramaphosa is reportedly regularly screened for Covid-19 by the South African Military Health Service, as well as at all events where he engages with people.

At present, Ramaphosa has shown no symptoms yet, and will be tested “should symptoms manifest”.

The Presidency said Ramaphosa will perform his duties remotely while in self-quarantine.

This is a developing story.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.