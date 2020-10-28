Breaking News 28.10.2020 08:16 am

Ramaphosa self-quarantines after Covid-19 exposure at function

Citizen reporter
President Cyril Ramphosa with Dali Tambo at the unveiling ceremony of the statue of Oliver Reginald Tambo in honour of the late struggle stalwart and global icon at OR Tambo International Airport on 28 October 2020. The Presidency announced the following day that the President would go into self-quarantine after possible exposure to the Covid-19 virus. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/ GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has begun self-quarantining, after a dinner guest at a function he attended over the weekend tested positive for Covid-19.

This according to a statement released by the Presidency on Wednesday morning. 

The event was a fundraising dinner for Adopt-a-School Foundation, a partner of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation. It was attended by 35 people at a hotel in Johannesburg. 

Although Covid-19 protocols such as social distancing, temperature screening and wearing of masks were observed, when dining and addressing guests, Ramaphosa did remove his mask. 

Adopt-a-School Foundation informed all guests on Tuesday that one of the attendees tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. 

The Presidency received the news just hours after the unveiling of a statue of liberation icon OR Tambo, and the official opening of a new Radisson hotel in Ekurhuleni.

At the event was Executive Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni Mzwandile Masina, Dali Tambo, Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula and Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa.

 

 

President Cyril Ramaphosa was accompanied by Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula, Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa and Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina at the unveiling . Picture: @SAgovnews, Twitter.

President
Cyril Ramaphosa
at the opening of the Radisson Destiny Hotel and Conference Centre Precinct in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni. Photo: Twitter/@PresidencyZA

Ramaphosa is reportedly regularly screened for Covid-19 by the South African Military Health Service, as well as at all events where he engages with people. 

At present, Ramaphosa has shown no symptoms yet, and will be tested “should symptoms manifest”.

The Presidency said Ramaphosa will perform his duties remotely while in self-quarantine. 

This is a developing story.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

