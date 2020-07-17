Breaking News 17.7.2020 05:57 pm

Minister Thulas Nxesi tests positive for Covid-19

Minister Thulas Nxesi tests positive for Covid-19

Minister of Labour and Employment Thulas Nxesi.

Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi has tested positive for Covid-19. The minister received his results earlier on Friday, his ministry said in a statement.

This was Nxesi’s fourth round of tests to be conducted since the outbreak of the virus, and the first to return positive.

He is the fifth member of the executive to contract the coronavirus, following Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Minister Gwede Mantashe, Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu and Deputy Minister Nkosi Holomisa.

Mapisa-Nqakula and Holomisa have since recovered

“Minister Nxesi is in self-isolation and will continue to work from home. All members of the office of the Minister, who have come in contact with him will also undergo testing,” the statement said.

He remains in high spirits and is confident that he will beat the virus, according to the statement.

“We once again extend our well wishes to all persons currently battling with the virus a speedy recovery. In the same vein, we extend our sincere condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones due to Covid-19.”

