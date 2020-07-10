Breaking News 10.7.2020 10:31 am

Gauteng Premier Makhura tests positive for Covid-19

Citizen reporter
Gauteng Premier Makhura tests positive for Covid-19

Gauteng Premier David Makhura briefs media on Covid-19 regulations, Johannesburg, 2 July 2020. Picture: Twitter / @David_Makhura

Makhura says he has only mild symptoms and will continue to work from home.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has tested positive for Covid-19 and is in self-isolation, he has announced.

“On Wednesday 08 July 2020, I experienced some mild symptoms. On Thursday 09 July 2020, I decided to self-quarantine and test for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure. Today, Friday 10 July 2020, I received my test results confirming that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Makhura said.

“I am now in self-isolation, in line with the WHO protocols and will work from home over the next 14 days whilst monitoring my health.

“Given the fact that I only have mild symptoms, I will continue to ensure that the Provincial Executive Council and Provincial Coronavirus Command Council respond adequately to weather the storm of the pandemic in order to save more lives.

“The MEC’s will later today give a weekly update on COVID-19. The primary focus of our response is to limit the number of infections and save more lives. We must double our efforts because Gauteng is once again the epicenter of COVID-19.

“I wish to appeal to all the people of Gauteng to continue playing their part in observing the golden rules of washing hands regularly, wearing a mask and practicing physical distancing,” the statement concluded.

