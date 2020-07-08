WATCH: Alan Winde confirms he has tested positive for Covid-19

Premier of the Western Cape Alan Winde has tested positive for Covid-19. He has confirmed the results on Wednesday morning, also confirming that he will be going into isolation immediately.

In a video, the premier says he has experienced mild symptoms but will continue with his duties as premier.

The premier has been on the ground ensuring that beds are prepared for the province, as positive cases rise in the country.

I received a positive test result for Covid-19 this morning,& I am in self-isolation at home for 14 days.

On Sunday, I started to develop mild flu-like symptoms. As I am Diabetic (type 2)& over 55 years of age, I know I am at a higher risk of developing a more serious illness. pic.twitter.com/oWMurB0usI — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) July 8, 2020

