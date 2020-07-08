Breaking News 8.7.2020 02:42 pm

WATCH: Alan Winde confirms he has tested positive for Covid-19

Gopolang Moloko
BREAKING NEWS
Western Cape premier, Alan Winde. File picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ African News Agency (ANA)

The premier says he has experienced mild symptoms but will continue with his duties as premier.

Premier of the Western Cape Alan Winde has tested positive for Covid-19. He has confirmed the results on Wednesday morning, also confirming that he will be going into isolation immediately.

In a video, the premier says he has experienced mild symptoms but will continue with his duties as premier.

The premier has been on the ground ensuring that beds are prepared for the province, as positive cases rise in the country.

Watch video below:

