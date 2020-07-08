ANC KZN spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu dies after Covid-19 battle

Breaking News 8.7.2020 01:20 pm

KZN ANC spokesperson and former KwaDukuza mayor Ricardo Mthembu.

ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu has died after testing positive for Covid-19.

The news was confirmed on Wednesday.

Condolences have poured in for the former mayor of KwaDukuza Municipality and ANC regional chair.

Mthembu had spent several days in ICU at a Ballito hospital before his untimely death at age 50.

This comes after news of KwaZulu-Natal deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu’s collapse on Wednesday.

He is also currently in hospital, in the intensive care unit.

