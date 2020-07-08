ANC KZN spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu dies after Covid-19 battle

ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu has died after testing positive for Covid-19.

The news was confirmed on Wednesday.

Condolences have poured in for the former mayor of KwaDukuza Municipality and ANC regional chair.

Mthembu had spent several days in ICU at a Ballito hospital before his untimely death at age 50.

This comes after news of KwaZulu-Natal deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu’s collapse on Wednesday.

He is also currently in hospital, in the intensive care unit.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.