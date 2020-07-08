ANC KZN bigwig hospitalised after collapsing

African National Congress (ANC) KwaZulu-Natal deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu has collapsed and is in the intensive care unit.

Details surrounding his condition are still unknown although preliminary reports allege he may have tested positive for Covid-19.

(Note: reports of his Covid-19 status remain unclear, and will be updated. This is a developing story.)

News of the Mabuyane’s condition surfaces following his name being roped into testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture.

In January, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo started hearing testimony on the so-called ‘Amigos case’ implicating KwaZulu-Natal ANC politicians.

The case related to tenders for the supply of water purification and oxygen plants to KwaZulu-Natal’s health and local government departments.

The case, which has dragged on for years, involved political heavyweights Mabuyakhulu and Peggy Nkonyeni as well as the former KwaZulu-Natal Treasury boss and Ithala CEO Sipho Shabalala and his wife Beatrice accused of racketeering, corruption and fraud.

