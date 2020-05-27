Body remains positively identified as missing Tongaat teen ‘Bobo’

DNA tests have positively identified the remains of a body that was found on 8 May at the Wewe River in Tongaat, north of Durban, to be that of Andile ‘Bobo’ Mbuthu.

Forensic tests were taken to ascertain the identity and the results while seven people appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court for their bail hearing.

The seventh suspect’s identity has been withheld by the court as he is a minor.

Six men implicated in the disappearance of Mbuthu appeared in court last week for their bail hearing and the matter was postponed.

Mlungisi Thabathe, 28; Andile Nhleko, 27; Mncedisi Mzobe, 27; Siyanda Msweli, 26; Lindani Ndlovu, 22; and Malusi Mthembu, 27; face charges of murder and kidnapping for the disappearance of Mbuthu, who was allegedly beaten stealing alcohol from a local drinking place in Hambanathi, Tongaat, north of Durban.

Their previous court appearance last week was marred by large crowds who were gathered outside the court demanding the harshest punishment.

Police dispersed the crowds who had violated lockdown regulations.

Meanwhile, a local tavern was burned down by angry community members who demanded the attention of Police Minister Bheki Cele after Mbuthu’s disappearance.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.