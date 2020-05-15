High Court in Pretoria rules in favour of Collins Khoza family

The High Court in Pretoria has ruled in favour of the family of the late Collins Khoza, who was killed in Alexandra allegedly by members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

In an urgent application brought on behalf of the family, Judge Hans Fabricius, presiding over the court case granted a declaratory order to the Khoza family that the soldiers involved in the incident be placed on cautionary suspension.

Fabricius said it could be beneficial to grant an order instructing law enforcement to act within the confines of the Constitution during the lockdown.

Legal representation for the SANDF and the minister of defence appeared in the High Court in Pretoria in a bid to oppose the urgent application brought by Khosa’s family.

Khosa was allegedly beaten to death by members of the army when they saw half a glass of alcohol in his yard in Alexandra.

According to his family, he was choked and beaten, slammed against the wall, and hit with the butt of a machine gun. He died soon after.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

