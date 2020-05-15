Breaking News 15.5.2020 01:09 pm

High Court in Pretoria rules in favour of Collins Khoza family

Citizen reporter
BREAKING NEWS
High Court in Pretoria rules in favour of Collins Khoza family

Members of the South African National Defense Force (SANDF) patrol the Denver Men's Hostel during a joint South African Police Services (SAPS) and SANDF patrol on day 31 of the national lockdown as a result of the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in Johannesburg, South Africa, 26 April 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Khosa was allegedly beaten to death by members of the army when they saw half a glass of alcohol in his yard in Alexandra.

The High Court in Pretoria has ruled in favour of the family of the late Collins Khoza, who was killed in Alexandra allegedly by members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

In an urgent application brought on behalf of the family, Judge Hans Fabricius, presiding over the court case granted a declaratory order to the Khoza family that the soldiers involved in the incident be placed on cautionary suspension.

Fabricius said it could be beneficial to grant an order instructing law enforcement to act within the confines of the Constitution during the lockdown.

Legal representation for the SANDF and the minister of defence appeared in the High Court in Pretoria in a bid to oppose the urgent application brought by Khosa’s family.

Khosa was allegedly beaten to death by members of the army when they saw half a glass of alcohol in his yard in Alexandra.

According to his family, he was choked and beaten, slammed against the wall, and hit with the butt of a machine gun. He died soon after.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Trevor Manuel says many of SA’s lockdown measures are basically senseless 11.5.2020
JMPD to suspend officers present at Khosa’s house on day of death 6.5.2020
SANDF opposes Collins Khosa court bid, judge says mistrust between govt, community 6.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa Virus could infect more than 200 million in Africa – WHO modelling

Science Making tracks: ancient footprints shed light on early humans

Columns Does government have the right to keep info from you to stop you from ‘panicking’?

Government We’re not stuck on Level 4, Ramaphosa hits back at critics

Covid-19 Makhura warns Gauteng – if we can’t comply, we’ll be overwhelmed at level 3


today in print

Read Today's edition