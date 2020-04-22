Coronavirus claims 7 more lives as infection total increases to 3,635 in SA

The infection figure increased by 170.
The total number of tests conducted to date is 133,774, of which 6,868 were done in the past 24 hours.
The provincial breakdown was as follows:
|
GAUTENG
|
1224
|
WESTERN CAPE
|
1079
|
KWAZULU – NATAL
|
758
|
EASTERN CAPE
|
377
|
FREE STATE
|
106
|
LIMPOPO
|
27
|
NORTH WEST
|
24
|
MPUMALANGA
|
23
|
NORTHERN CAPE
|
16
|
UNALLOCATED
|
1
He said there were seven more Covid-19 related deaths to report. Five of them occurred in the Western Cape and two in KwaZulu-Natal. This increased the total to 65.
“We express our condolences to the affected families and appreciate the health workers who treated these patients,” said Mkhize.
