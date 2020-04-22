Breaking News 22.4.2020 08:38 pm

Coronavirus claims 7 more lives as infection total increases to 3,635 in SA

Health minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Jacques Nelles

As at today, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 3,635, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Wednesday night.

The infection figure increased by 170.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 133,774, of which 6,868 were done in the past 24 hours.

The provincial breakdown was as follows:

GAUTENG

1224

WESTERN CAPE

1079

KWAZULU – NATAL

758

EASTERN CAPE

377

FREE STATE

106

LIMPOPO

27

NORTH WEST

24

MPUMALANGA

23

NORTHERN CAPE

16

UNALLOCATED

1

He said there were seven more Covid-19 related deaths to report. Five of them occurred in the Western Cape and two in KwaZulu-Natal. This increased the total to 65.

“We express our condolences to the affected families and appreciate the health workers who treated these patients,” said Mkhize.

Graphic: Dept of health

