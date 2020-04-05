Confirmed Covid-19 infections rise to 1,655 on Sunday, with two more deaths

This meeting was attended by 10 Health Ministers from African countries who received a briefing from the Director of the Africa Centres of Disease Control and Prevention (ACDC), Dr John Nkengasong.

The Ministers of Health acknowledged that the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented public health disaster. We jointly shared the concern about the disastrous effect this pandemic may have in the African continent, given the levels of poverty and explosive spread in densely populated areas of human settlement.

All countries shared their experiences thus far and it was agreed that we must strengthen our coordination efforts as a continent in order to limit the number of deaths and reduce the uncontrollable spread of this pandemic.

We further agreed that we will share best practices and embark on a strategy to fundraise jointly in order to ensure self-sufficiency, promote manufacturing within the continent and pool procurement within member countries. This will contribute in balancing our public health care strategies whilst contributing in protecting economies of our countries.

As AU Health Ministers, we also supported the initiative to coordinate technical experts, researchers and clinicians under the umbrella of the ACDC.

MEETING WITH TRADITIONAL HEALTH PRACTITIONERS

We held a meeting with the Traditional Health Practitioners (THPs) National Sector Leaders. The sector expressed its support for government’s effort in dealing with the COVID-19 and committed to support initiatives such as tracing of contacts.

THPs indicated their willingness to participate in government’s campaign for a hygienic behaviour to the communities they serve. This includes washing of hands, covering your mouth when coughing and social distancing.

The sector also expressed its concerns about their non-recognition as essential services providers. They presented to me that there are many citizens who consult with them and rely on their traditional herbs and remedies for their ailments. Since the lockdown, these THPs have since not been able to provide these herbal remedies to their patients.