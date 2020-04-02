Zwelinzima Vavi confirms his positive coronavirus diagnosis

General secretary of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) Zwelinzima Vavi has tested positive for Covid-19.

He confirmed the news in a live interview with eNCA on Thursday.

This after having persistent flu-like symptoms for days on end, he said. Vavi explained that he first went for a test on Saturday and was told his temperature was completely normal. However, when his symptoms would not go away he demanded another test on Wednesday and got his results on Thursday morning.

Vavi said he has had to go into a self-imposed quarantine period and that his children, wife and other family members in his home would be tested.

According to Vavi, he has no idea where he may have contracted it and he is now scrutinising his travel history.

His last known meeting was a political and ideological one with fellow Saftu members that was held two days before the lockdown was imposed.

NEWS JUST IN: General secretary of the South African Federation of Trade Unions, Zwelinzima Vavi has tested positive for #COVID-19. Watch #DStv403 now for more. pic.twitter.com/55zEMELPjr — eNCA (@eNCA) April 2, 2020

