Breaking News 2.4.2020 01:03 pm

Zwelinzima Vavi confirms his positive coronavirus diagnosis

Kaunda Selisho
BREAKING NEWS
Zwelinzima Vavi confirms his positive coronavirus diagnosis

Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi, 27 September 2018. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

He received his diagnosis on Thursday morning after insisting on multiple tests when his mild flu-like symptoms would not go away.

General secretary of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) Zwelinzima Vavi has tested positive for Covid-19.

He confirmed the news in a live interview with eNCA on Thursday.

This after having persistent flu-like symptoms for days on end, he said. Vavi explained that he first went for a test on Saturday and was told his temperature was completely normal. However, when his symptoms would not go away he demanded another test on Wednesday and got his results on Thursday morning.

Vavi said he has had to go into a self-imposed quarantine period and that his children, wife and other family members in his home would be tested.

According to Vavi, he has no idea where he may have contracted it and he is now scrutinising his travel history.

His last known meeting was a political and ideological one with fellow Saftu members that was held two days before the lockdown was imposed.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Cope blasts Mbalula for disregarding social distancing 2.4.2020
Western Cape’s lifting of lockdown ban on cigarette sales welcomed 2.4.2020
UCT confirms sixth positive coronavirus case 2.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Millions can’t buy necessities in SA, survey finds

Covid-19 Police kill three people in three days of lockdown. But this is normal for SA

Covid-19 Help feed families during lockdown, without leaving your couch

Covid-19 WATCH: Mbalula called an April fool as he speaks to hundreds of people at taxi rank

Personal Finance Lost your income? Your credit insurance could cover your payments for a year


today in print

Read Today's edition