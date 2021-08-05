Covid-19 update: SA records 13,777 new cases

Citizen Reporter

On Thursday South Africa recorded 13,777 new cases of Covid-19.

This was confirmed by the National institute for communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the national health laboratory services responsible for monitoring and surveillance of covid-19.

This takes the total number of confirmed laboratory cases of covid-19 to 2 497 655.

“This increase represents a 22.3% positivity rate,” the institution said.

“As per the National Department of Health, a further 458 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 73 873 to date.”

A total of 15 093 333 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

Meanwhile, Cabinet has welcomed the delivery of 5.6 million Pfizer vaccines this week donated by the United States of America.

Acting Minister in Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said this would ensure an adequate supply of vaccines to intensify the vaccination roll-out programme.

“Cabinet continues to call on South Africans to vaccinate, as it remains our most effective weapon in the fight against Covid-19. People can now go to any vaccination site with their identity documents, even without an appointment, to be registered and vaccinated,” said Ntshavheni.

She said that the national vaccination programme has fully gathered pace and the health sector (public and private) vaccinates a minimum of 1 million people in 3 days.

“To date, over 8 million South Africans have been vaccinated. At the current pace, the President should soon announce a revised target date for the country to reach population immunity,” said Ntshavheni.