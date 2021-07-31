Covid-19 update: Over 12k more cases detected as donated vaccines arrive

Citizen reporter

As of Saturday, the National Health Department recorded 12,528 new cases and 334 deaths. This as the country welcomed the first batch of donated vaccines from the United States.

The country currently has a recovery rate of 90.8%, with Gauteng still accounting for a vast majority of cases.

According to the NICD, the province has confirmed 861,539 Covid-19 cases, followed by the Western Cape with 400,613 cases, up from 397,198.

More than 76,849 people have died of Covid-19 in the country so far.



#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 56 243 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 12 528 new cases, which represents a 22.3% positivity rate. A further 334 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 72 013 to date. Read more: https://t.co/hIlY6ouTJb pic.twitter.com/Q2BNtNv2cX— NICD (@nicd_sa) July 31, 2021

Donated American vaccines start to arrive

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane was joined by deputy health minister Dr Joe Phaahla and US Embassy chief of mission in South Africa Todd Haskell at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) on Saturday to receive 2.8 Million Pfizer vaccine doses on behalf of the government.

The doses were the first in a consignment of Pfizer vaccines donated to South Africa by the US government.

The next batch will arrive on Tuesday to complete the 5.6 million doses expected to contribute to the country’s expanded vaccination programme which is fast gaining momentum.

31 July 2021: A consignment of 2.8 Million Pfizer vaccine doses at the OR Tambo International Airport | Picture: Twitter

“This contribution comes timely for us as we prepare to move to a younger age cohort of 18 in September. Today’s donation contributes to the security of supply to meet the demands we have to reach our set milestones and vaccinate a majority of the population soon,” said the department of health.

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho