Where to get your Covid-19 jab this weekend

Citizen reporter

The Gauteng government dramatically increased the number of vaccination sites operating this weekend, from four to 16.

This applies to residents in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Sedibeng.

Walk-ins will be accepted, regardless of whether they are registered on the EVDS or not.

Here are the vaccination sites operating this weekend:

Johannesburg

Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital Recreational Centre (26 Chris Hani Road, Diepkloof). Open on Saturday and Sunday, from 8am to 2pm.

Houghton West Drive (49 West Street, Houghton Estate). Open on Saturday, from 8am to 2pm.

Hatzolah Medical Rescue (Kosherworld No 1 Long Avenue, Glenhazel). Open on Sunday from 8am to 4pm.

Tshwane

Mabopane Indoor Sport Centre (8551 Mangope Road, Mabopane). Open on Saturday and Sunday, from 8am to 3pm.

Suurman Hall (Stand no.91, Suurman). Open on Saturday and Sunday, from 8am to 3pm.

Mandela Hall (Portion 60 Mandela Village, Hammanskraal). Open on Saturday and Sunday, from 8am to 3pm.

Atteridgeville Hall (Ramohoeba Square, Corner Makobane and Mareka Streets). Open on Saturday and Sunday, from 8am to 3pm.

Olievenhoutsbosch Hall (52 Corner Legong and Rethabile Street). Open on Saturday and Sunday, from 8am to 3pm.

Mamelodi West Hall (8497 Corner Kubone and Tsweu Streets). Open on Saturday and Sunday, from 8am to 3pm.

Stanza Bopape Hall (2 Shilovhane Street). Open on Saturday and Sunday, from 8am to 3pm.

Bronkhorstspruit Hall (34 Olifant Crescent). Open on Saturday and Sunday, from 8am to 3pm.

Ekurhuleni

Phola Park Community Healthcare Centre (10051 corner Letutula and Mzimkhulu Streets, Thokoza). Open on Saturday, from 9am to 1pm.

Nokuthela Ngwenya Community Healthcare Centre (Vlakfontein Road, Nigel). Open on Saturday, from 9am to 1pm.

Christian Family Church South Africa (Atlas Road and Silver Wings Boulevard, Boksburg). Open on Saturday, from 9am to 1pm.

Sedibeng

President Hyper Shopping Centre (Vaal Road and Playfair Boulevard, Vanderbijlpark). Open on Saturday, from 8am to 3pm.