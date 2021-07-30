Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
3 minute read
30 Jul 2021
5:01 am
Covid-19
Covid-19 | Premium

Third wave of Covid infections appears to have bounced back

Marizka Coetzer

Professor Ian Sanne, a member of the Covid ministerial advisory committee, said they will have to review a seven-day rolling average to determine if there was another peak in the third wave.

Ivan Ostoja recieves his vaccine at the drive-thru vaccination center at the Houghton Masjid on West street in Houghton, 29 July 2021. The center is vaccinating anyone over the age of 35 regardless of medical aid or not, and have set up a drive-thru system that is quick and easy allowing for fast turnaround times for patients. It is open Mon-Thurs 8am-4pm and Saturday 8am-3pm. Picture: Neil McCartney
After it looked like subsiding, the third wave of Covid infections appears to have bounced back significantly in the past few days – and worried experts are monitoring the spike. Numbers jumped within days of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of the easing of lockdown restrictions – but also after what could have been a coronavirus incubation period following unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Gauteng daily cases reportedly jumped to 5 204 on Wednesday from 2 324 the previous day, but dropped back slightly to 3 655 yesterday – and in the Western Cape, there was a record new daily number...

