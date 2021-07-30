Third wave of Covid infections appears to have bounced back
Marizka Coetzer
Professor Ian Sanne, a member of the Covid ministerial advisory committee, said they will have to review a seven-day rolling average to determine if there was another peak in the third wave.
Ivan Ostoja recieves his vaccine at the drive-thru vaccination center at the Houghton Masjid on West street in Houghton, 29 July 2021. The center is vaccinating anyone over the age of 35 regardless of medical aid or not, and have set up a drive-thru system that is quick and easy allowing for fast turnaround times for patients. It is open Mon-Thurs 8am-4pm and Saturday 8am-3pm. Picture: Neil McCartney
