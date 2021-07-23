Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
23 Jul 2021
Covid-19 kills more black people: Genetics, or something else at play?

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni

Scientific studies into patterns seen in SA, the UK and the USA suggest that certain race groups are harder hit by Covid.

Evidence that race and ethnicity might play a role in the infection and mortality patterns of Covid-19 is piling up, but South African doctors are cautious to draw direct links, and there are suggestions of a rather simple correlation. Scientific studies into patterns seen in South Africa, the UK, and the USA have suggested that certain race groups had increased risk of severe Covid-19 illness and death. Studies have looked at social and environmental factors but also that of genetic make-up and susceptibility to comorbidities. In the US it was found the people considered Black and Hispanic and those from...

