Covid Update: SA records 596 more Covid-19 related deaths

Citizen Reporter

Testing has decreased in the past weeks.

On Tuesday, South Africa recorded 8,929 new Covid-19 cases laboratory-confirmed cases.

This was announced by the National institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service responsible for monitoring and surveillance of Covid-19.

This now brings the total number of confirmed cases to 2,311,232.

According to the NICD, this is an increase of 22.2% positivity rate.

“As per the National Department of Health, a further 596 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 67,676 to date,” reads the NICD statement.

14,310,166 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

It said that the testing in the past weeks have decreased.

“While this may be reflective of a decreased need for testing due to decreased infections, access to testing has been limited in certain areas due to the social unrest,” said Dr Michelle Groome Centre Head for the Division of Public Health Surveillance and Response at the NICD.

“Thus, trends in the coming week will be important in confirming whether the peak of third wave has indeed been reached or not,” he added.