Covid-19
Covid-19
Citizen Reporter
1 minute read
20 Jul 2021
8:47 pm

Covid Update: SA records 596 more Covid-19 related deaths

Citizen Reporter

Testing has decreased in the past weeks.

Picture: iStock

On Tuesday, South Africa recorded 8,929 new Covid-19 cases laboratory-confirmed cases.

This was announced by the National institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service responsible for monitoring and surveillance of Covid-19.

This now brings the total number of confirmed cases to 2,311,232. 

According to the NICD, this is an increase of 22.2% positivity rate. 

“As per the National Department of Health, a further 596 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 67,676 to date,” reads the NICD statement.

14,310,166 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

ALSO READ: Covid scare as Olympic athletes test positive in Games village

It said that the testing in the past weeks have decreased. 

“While this may be reflective of a decreased need for testing due to decreased infections, access to testing has been limited in certain areas due to the social unrest,” said Dr Michelle Groome Centre Head for the Division of Public Health Surveillance and Response at the NICD. 

“Thus, trends in the coming week will be important in confirming whether the peak of third wave has indeed been reached or not,” he added.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

Covid-19 update: SA records 7,209 new cases
1 day ago
1 day ago

FAMILY

Four questions parents have about schools reopening on 26 July
1 day ago
1 day ago

COVID-19

Prisoners to be jabbed from Monday at approved vaccination sites
2 days ago
2 days ago

COVID-19

Gauteng health dept set to open four Covid vaccination sites on Sunday
3 days ago
3 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

Covid-19 update: SA records 7,209 new cases
1 day ago
1 day ago

FAMILY

Four questions parents have about schools reopening on 26 July
1 day ago
1 day ago

COVID-19

Prisoners to be jabbed from Monday at approved vaccination sites
2 days ago
2 days ago

COVID-19

Gauteng health dept set to open four Covid vaccination sites on Sunday
3 days ago
3 days ago