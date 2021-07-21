Sipho Mabena and Earl Coetzee
Covid-19
Vaccine hesitancy: Is avoiding the jab a gamble you should take?

Data shows that vaccines reduce severe illness and death, while there is no real evidence of deaths from vaccination yet.

All vaccines will produce some side effects. Image: iStock
Public conversations have been dotted with stories of fit and presumably healthy people suddenly dying after getting their Covid vaccination, which experts have maintained was not backed by facts but stirred vaccine hesitancy. Claims, like one made by Fibi Masike, who has lamented on Twitter how her mother was perfectly fine and healthy, but died just over a week after she was vaccinated for Covid-19, have become common on social media, while everyday conversations also seem to have become filled with similar anecdotes. https://twitter.com/Fibi_Masike/status/1416795749841620993 Another Twitter user posted how their father was doing well, but died two weeks after getting...

