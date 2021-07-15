Covid-19 update: 16,435 new cases as KZN halts SAPS vaccinations

Citizen Reporter

As of Thursday the institute reports 16, 435 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 253 240. This increase represents a 29.9% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 377 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 65 972 to date.

14 100 628 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

The NICD said that although the number of positive cases appears to be decreasing, it was still important to conduct tests for understanding the spread of Covid-19 infection.

“It’s crucial to remember that the testing data is representative of those who came forward for testing, not necessarily a reflection of current community transmission in South Africa. Testing data is used to identify cases and follow up of contacts to limit transmission. This data is also used to predict, plan and deploy resources for risk mitigation,” reads the statement.

“Understanding that services have been adversely affected and services may be temporarily closed we encourage all our communities to seek medical help if they have Covid-19 symptoms such as fever, lethargy, a dry cough, or trouble breathing.”

SAPS SURPASS 20K MARK

The South African Police Service (SAPS) Vaccination Drive has surpassed the 20 000 mark with the prioritisation of operationally exposed members, including cleaners and security personnel.

SAPS said that its planned vaccination rollout were currently underway since last week, with interventions in progress to ensure the urgent vaccination of those members deployed to quell public violence and unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

It said that the programme in KZN was yet to kick off after plans were interrupted by the civil unrest in the province.

“The situation in KZN demanded the immediate response and maximum mobilisation of members and resources, hence the delay in the rollout of the vaccination programme,” SAPS said in a statement.

“To this end, management has assured members that everyone will be vaccinated to ensure their health, safety and well-being.”

“Management has also taken this opportunity to express gratitude to members in KZN for exercising patience and understanding during this challenging period,” reads SAPS statement.