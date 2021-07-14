SA records 17,489 new cases as registration for over-35s starts tomorrow

Siyanda Ndlovu

As of Wednesday, South Africa has recorded a total of 2 206 781 positive cases of Covid-19, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, has announced.

“Today the institute reports 17,489 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 236 805. This increase represents a 31.0% positivity rate,” reads the statement.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 56 362 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 17 489 new cases, which represents a 31.0% positivity rate. A further 453 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 65 595 to date. Read more:https://t.co/euAKVqEUm9 pic.twitter.com/vgzZOSygh3— NICD (@nicd_sa) July 14, 2021

It said that with the current disruption of some Covid-19 testing sites in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces, individuals who have Covid-19 symptoms who can’t access testing facilities are asked to try and limit the transmission of the virus by taking precautions and to quarantine if possible.

“As per the National Department of Health, a further 453 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 65 595 to date.”

14 045 630 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Registration for 35 YRS + opens on Thursday

The National department of Health said that it would continue with its programme of registration for the 35 years and above cohort.

“Tomorrow (Thursday) officially open the vaccine registration system to allow people aged 35 years and above to register to vaccinate from the 1st of August, as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa,” the department said in a statement.

It said that the national vaccination programme continues across the country despite violent protests which resulted in temporary closure of some vaccination sites in some provinces including Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

“We call upon all law abiding and patriotic citizens to join hands with the government and other sectors to safeguard healthcare facilities, self-sacrificing health workers and medical supplies against criminal activities whose intention is to undermine the law of the country,” reads the statement.