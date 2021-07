After being rejected by the Electronic Vaccination Delivery System (EVDS) at the Kgapane Hospital outside Modjadjiskloof, a Limpopo centenarian, Masoko Lebea, went back home disillusioned. The only thing in the mind of the 122-year-old granny was that her days were numbered and that she was about to join her ancestors. Lebea was rejected by the machines at the hospital because only people those born after 1900 could be vaccinated. But Lebea was born on 5 July, 1899, five months before 1900, which is the date the machines are set to operate from. “I was disillusioned, thinking that maybe I am...

After being rejected by the Electronic Vaccination Delivery System (EVDS) at the Kgapane Hospital outside Modjadjiskloof, a Limpopo centenarian, Masoko Lebea, went back home disillusioned.

The only thing in the mind of the 122-year-old granny was that her days were numbered and that she was about to join her ancestors.

Lebea was rejected by the machines at the hospital because only people those born after 1900 could be vaccinated.

But Lebea was born on 5 July, 1899, five months before 1900, which is the date the machines are set to operate from.

“I was disillusioned, thinking that maybe I am a reject.

“But, thanks to health MEC Phophi Ramathuba for giving me a new lease on life,” said Lebea with a sigh of relief.

The only message the celebrated centenarian had for the province was that prevention was better than cure.

She said she was advised by her family to get vaccinated to make her body strong and able to fight opportunistic, dangerous and incurable diseases such as Covid.

Lebea said that when she was still a girl she had been vaccinated for other diseases such as polioand malaria. She urged other senior citizens not to fear and to get vaccinated against Covid.

The department has now embarked on an outreach programme called the Very Important Persons (VIP) programme.

Ramathuba said yesterday she would visit another centenarian to vaccinate her at her home at Muledane Block J in the Vhembe district.

“Apart from getting her first jab, this granny will also be celebrating 117 years in August.

“We will continue with our outreach vaccination programme to visit our VIPs in their homes.

“What is so encouraging is to see so many of our elderly people leaving their homes to visit our vaccination sites to receive the vaccine,” said the MEC.

According to Ramathuba, the department had decided to visit senior elderly people who could not walk to the vaccination sites and vaccinate them in the comfort of their homes.

“We call upon family members residing with such special individuals to inform us and it will be an honour for us to deliver the vaccine to their houses anywhere in Limpopo,” said MEC Ramathuba.

