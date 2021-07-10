Daily Covid-19 update: 21,610 new cases, 265 more deaths recorded

Citizen Reporter

A further 580 hospital admissions were reported in the past 24 hours.

As of Saturday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 2,179,297 with 21,610 new cases identified, the Department of Health confirmed.

This represented a 28% positivity rate.

265 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 64,138. The total number of recoveries stood at 1,904,107 with a recovery rate of 87,4%.

The total number of vaccines administered in the country so far was 4,225,021.

Source: Twitter/ @HealthZA

Provincial breakdown

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), majority of new cases came from Gauteng (50%) followed by Western Cape (11%) then Limpopo, which accounted for 10%.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu Natal accounted for 9%, North West accounted for 7%, Mpumalanga for 6%, the Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 3%, and the Northern Cape accounted for 1% of Saturday’s new cases.

77,117 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of tests that have been conducted to date in both public and private sectors to 13,848,194.