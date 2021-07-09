Gauteng approaching third wave, high infection rate remains a concern

Citizen Reporter

Hospital admissions in Gauteng continue to rise and are placing a heavy strain on the healthcare system.

The Gauteng government has announced that the daily Covid-19 infection cases indicate the province is approaching a peak in the third wave of infections.

The province says the high number of Covid-19 infections remains a very serious concern.

It said hospital admissions continued to rise and were placing a heavy strain on the healthcare system.

“As the number of infections and number of hospitalisations increase, so has the number of deaths,” the provincial health department said in a statement.

“We will continue to monitor the situation over the coming week and where the need arises, we will repurpose more hospital beds to create additional capacity for those requiring hospital care,” reads the statement.

The provincial government urged people to remain cautious and observe all the Covid-19 protocols.

Gauteng remains the epicentre of the pandemic accounting for 49% of active cases nationally and 35% of confirmed number of cases.

Meanwhile, the city of Johannesburg on Friday confirmed the death of mayor Geoff Makhubo due to Covid-19 complications.

“Makhubo has indeed succumbed to Covid-19,” said Eunice Mgcina acting mayor and member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for health and social development.

“We had hoped the executive mayor would beat the virus and return to work to lead the city as we face this pandemic that has devastated lives and livelihoods. Sadly, it was not to be.”