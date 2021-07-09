Covid-19 update: SA records 22, 443 new cases

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Phaahla further announced that the registration for vaccinations for people aged 35 years and above will open on 15 July.

As of Friday, South Africa has recorded a total of 2, 157, 687 positive cases of Covid-19, with 22, 443 new cases recorded since the last report.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), this increase represents a 29.5% positivity rate.

374 more people have also died from Covid-19 complications, bringing total fatalities to 63 873 to date.

South Africa has reached another milestone of four million vaccinations this week, Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced on Friday morning.

“As part of our efforts to increase access to vaccine by every eligible citizen to vaccinate, we have introduced a programme of taking vaccine to the people through mobile healthcare facilities reach under-served communities to deliver on our commitment that no one will be left out,” said Phaahla.

This, according to Phaahla, will save people time and money to travel to the nearest vaccination site. The department is also working with Sassa and other NGOs targeting social grants pay points and other public places like shopping centres.

The department says it is encouraged by the high number of registrations among people 50 years and above and further reminded those who are 60 years and above to get vaccinated.

“Vaccine is not a silver bullet for this pandemic, thus we should continue observing nonpharmaceutical interventions (face mask, handwash/sanitising, social distance) which remain cost effective methods we should maintain, vaccinated or not vaccinated,” he said.

“We urge all the people aged 50 years and above to go to vaccinate sites with their elderly family and community members who are yet to vaccinate.”

Currently, the department is vaccinating employees in the healthcare, education and policing sectors, along with people over 50.

The government also announced last month that media sector will also be prioritised.

“We also appeal to all those who are undecided about taking this life-saving medication to think twice and care for their loved ones,” he said.