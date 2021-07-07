Masina tests positive for Covid-19

News24 Wire

Masina called on the public to continue adhering to adjusted Level 4 lockdown regulations and practice non-pharmaceutical interventions.

In a statement, the Office of the Mayor said Mzwandile Masina was currently in self-isolation at home after receiving his test results on Wednesday.

“Executive Mayor Masina undertook to take a Covid-19 test after experiencing mild symptoms yesterday,” the statement read.

“The executive mayor is in high spirits and is expected to make a speedy recovery. The appointment of an acting mayor will be announced in due course.

“All persons who were in contact with the executive mayor have been advised to self-isolate and test if necessary,” it added.

Masina called on the public to continue adhering to adjusted Level 4 lockdown regulations and practice non-pharmaceutical interventions.

As of 6 July, Ekhurhuleni has recorded 144 802 infections and 3 214 Covid-19-related deaths

“He [Masina] has also encouraged the elderly and those over the age of 50 to not waste time in registering to receive a Covid-19 vaccine to prevent severe illness, hospitalisation and minimise possible death,” the statement said.

Earlier on Wednesday, News24 reported that 15 500 new confirmed SARS-CoV2 infections and 457 Covid-19 deaths, bringing the official death toll to 62 628, were recorded.

According to a statement by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Tuesday, the country had recorded 2 090 909 laboratory confirmed cases.

“The National Institute for Communicable Diseases … reports that 15 500 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in South Africa, representing a 26.2% positivity rate,” it read.