Vaccine hesitancy seemed to be a growing concern for the health department, but those who refuse to get the Covid-19 jab would not be forced to do so, despite the government aiming to target 67% of the population. The health department had by yesterday vaccinated a total of 3 305 965 people, with the South African Police Service expected to launch their vaccine programme today. ALSO READ: Covid-19: A timeline of SA’s failed vaccine rollout But while nearly 10 000 teachers had refused their vaccine jabs in Gauteng last week, director of the centre for social change at UJ Professor...

Vaccine hesitancy seemed to be a growing concern for the health department, but those who refuse to get the Covid-19 jab would not be forced to do so, despite the government aiming to target 67% of the population.

The health department had by yesterday vaccinated a total of 3 305 965 people, with the South African Police Service expected to launch their vaccine programme today.

ALSO READ: Covid-19: A timeline of SA’s failed vaccine rollout

But while nearly 10 000 teachers had refused their vaccine jabs in Gauteng last week, director of the centre for social change at UJ Professor Kate Alexander said while research found about 70% of adults were willing to get jabbed, this figure could drop.

This could be attributed to various factors such as false information circulating, elderly people in poorer areas not having transport to vaccine sites, as well as information being shared in a language most did not understand, said Alexander.

ALSO READ: Fake news causes thousands of teachers to refuse Covid-19 jab

“It is possible that the number of hesitancy has increased. We are detecting that in qualitative research, particularly among younger people, there are a number of stories that circulate which they use to justify to not be vaccinated.”

She said the figure of nearly 10 000 teachers refusing to get the jab was not surprising as it fits with the general pattern the research showed.

“There is also hesitancy among hospital workers. I don’t specifically know the reason among teachers but the main issues generally through society – through data and qualitative research, is that people just don’t know enough. They say they haven’t been informed.

“The key factor we have detected is problems poorer people getting to vaccination stations. That is the main issue government needs to address,” she said.

While the country aims to inoculate 67% of the population, national health department spokesperson Popo Maja said they were “rather disappointed” by the low turnout.

But forcing people to get the jab was not going to happen, he said.

ALSO READ: Covid-19 vaccine rollout for police officers starts this week

It was unlikely that the Covid-19 vaccine would be compulsory and, should more people turn down a chance to get jabbed, they would instead vaccinate anyone willing to come forward, said Maja.

“It is not likely to be compulsory as the constitution would not allow it. We will vaccinate as many people over 18 as possible.”

Gauteng, which accounts for a large portion of new cases in the third wave has opted to activate mobile vaccination sites and ramp up the programme from today in Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and Johannesburg regions.

Those eligible will be transported by bus from local pick-up points to vaccination sites free of charge.

“Mobile vaccination sites will also visit Sassa paypoints to vaccinate social grant recipients who are eligible to get the vaccine,” said Gauteng health spokesperson Kwara Kekana.