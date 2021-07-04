Covid-19 update: 16,585 new cases recorded in SA

Citizen reporter

A total of 54,879 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and the NICD reports 61,840 deaths to date.

As of Sunday, South Africa has a further 16,585 new Covid-19 cases recorded since the last report.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), this brings the country’s total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 2,062,896.

This increase represents a 30.2% positivity rate, up from 27.3%.

Gauteng province still accounts for the majority of new cases (34.0%) followed by KwaZulu-Natal (17.5%) and the Western Cape (16.1%).

A total of 384 hospital admissions have been reported in the past 24 hours.

333 more Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 61,840,

The amount of tests conducted in both public and private sectors to date stands at 13,450,014.

Cops to get vaccinated

The South African Police Service is gearing up to vaccinate its members, with at least 180,000 officers and other staff being targeted to get the jab.

The vaccination rollout will be launched on Monday in Soweto and officers could expect to start visiting vaccination sites from 8 July onwards.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and Commissioner General Khehla Sitole would be the first to get vaccinated.

Police Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said the goal was to inoculate frontline officers involved in day-to-day operations.

“General Sitole will be the first uniformed member to be vaccinated on the day. Minister Cele will also receive his vaccination as he falls under the over-50 age group eligible for the jab,” Themba said.

More than 670 officers had succumbed to Covid-19 to date, while at least 30 000 others were infected across the country.

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho, additional reporting by News24 Wire.