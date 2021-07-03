SA’s Chinese Embassy welcomes Sinovac approval

Citizen Reporter

South Africa's Chinese Embassy vowed to ensure that the Chinese-made vaccines are delivered to South Africa as quickly as possible.

South Africa’s Chinese Embassy has welcomed the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority’s (Sahpra) authorization for emergency use of the Sinovac Vaccine.

The ‘Sinovac Vaccine’ is the popular name given to the CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Sinovac Life Sciences of China which will now be able to be added to South Africa’s ongoing vaccination programme.

South Africa’s Chinese Embassy has labelled the Sahpra approval of the vaccine an important development in China-South Africa cooperation.

“The world is now still suffering greatly from Covid-19 and South Africa is facing the impact of a third wave of infections. The Chinese Embassy in South Africa will actively follow through on the political commitment of President Xi Jinping on making Chinese Covid-19 vaccines a global public good,” said the embassy in a statement.

The embassy also vowed to continue to fully assist and accommodate South Africa in a bid to ensure that the Chinese-made vaccines are delivered to South Africa as quickly as possible.

Sahpra announced the approval of the use of the Chinese-produced vaccine in South Africa in a statement on Saturday.

“The Sahpra has authorised the CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured by Sinovac Life Sciences Co, and imported by Curanto Pharma (Pty) Ltd,” read the statement.

“The authorisation was done in terms of Section 21 of the Medicines and Related Substance Act 101 of 1965, a mechanism in the Medicines Act that enables emergency use access and also enables Sahpra to authorise a medicine subject to certain conditions.”

It said that the vaccine is indicated for active immunisation in individuals aged between 18 and 59 years against Covid-19.

“The vaccine is administered as two doses of 0,5ml, given intramuscularly, with the second dose administered between 14 and 28 days after the first dose.”

The health regulatory body said the approval of the vaccine was also subject to a number of conditions.

This is the third vaccine after the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines to be approved for use in South Africa.

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho