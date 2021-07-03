EFF calls for electronic vaccine registration to be scrapped 

Siyanda Ndlovu

The party wants all citizens to be vaccinated, so that 'incompetent government that has led us to unnecessary loss of life and collapsed our economy can be removed.'

Following mass action for the approval of the Sinovac and Sputnik V vaccines, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has made urgent calls for the government to abandon its Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) self-registration system, and urgently begin to vaccinate citizens.

The EFF said that it welcomes the approval of the Sinovac vaccine, which was announced on Saturday by the South African Health Product Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

The EFF has called for an immediate rollout of the Coronavac vaccine, which is approved for use for individuals between the ages of 18 and 59.

“All the people must be vaccinated to ensure that we the nation can return to a semblance of normality so that the incompetent government that has led us to unnecessary loss of life and collapsed our economy can be removed.”

The party said it was now awaiting the further approval of the Russian SPUTNIK V vaccine, in the interests of a permanent solution to the Covid-19 crisis.

Sahphra said the approval of the vaccine on Saturday was subject to a number of conditions.

“The applicant is required to submit the final results of ongoing clinical studies.

“Sahpra also took account of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Emergency Use Listing (EUL) report on this vaccine,” the health regulator said in a statement.

“In addition, the conditions require the submission of periodic safety updates in accordance with Sahpra guidance, and conformance with pharmacovigilance activities as outlined in the approved risk management plan.”

Saphra said clinical trial evidence submitted by the applicant showed most of the side effects following administration of the CoronaVac vaccine were mild or moderate in nature, and cleared within a couple of days.