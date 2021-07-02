Police to start receiving their Covid-19 jabs from Monday

Siyanda Ndlovu

The police vaccination campaign will be led by Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner Khehla Sitole in Soweto.

Members of the South African Police Service (Saps) are next in the line of front line workers to get the Covid-19 jab.

This was announced on Friday by Police Minister Bheki Cele’s spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba.

She said the vaccination campaign would begin on Monday led by Cele and national police comissioner Khehla Sitole in Soweto.

“The South African Police Service will kick off its vaccination drive for more than 180,000 of its members from Monday 5t July in Soweto,” Themba said.

“The Minister of Police Gen Bheki Cele and the national police commissioner will lead the vaccination programme. The pair will form part of the first group of police officers in the country and other Saps personnel who will get vaccinated on the day.”

Themba said there were 108 registered vaccination sites across the country where the men and women in blue will be inoculated against Covid-19.

Police officers in South Africa are the next public servants in line for vaccinations after the inoculation of teachers.