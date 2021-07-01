Sipho Mabena
Premium Journalist
3 minute read
1 Jul 2021
4:10 pm
Covid-19
Covid-19 | Government | Premium

Double blow for the Covid-19 dead

Sipho Mabena

Double blow for the dead as undertakers claim Covid-19 bodies languish longer than the prescribed 30-day disposal period, due to Home Affairs failures.

Picture: iStock
It is a case of a double blow for the dead as undertakers claim Covid-19 bodies are languishing in morgues longer than the prescribed 30-day disposal period because of disruption in services in some Home Affairs offices in Gauteng. This week, undertakers said at least six Home Affairs offices in the Johannesburg area could not issue death certificates, either because they were closed for sanitation, had no resources or due to system failures. According to Neil Keight, managing director of Thom Kight & Co funeral parlour, said the Johannesburg Central Home Affairs office was closed on Wednesday due to a...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

NEWS

Workplace PPE shock: Businesses endangering lives
10 hours ago
10 hours ago

NEWS

Daily Covid-19 update: Massive spike in new cases reported in 8 provinces
10 hours ago
10 hours ago

LIFESTYLE

WATCH: How SA online store used Covid-19 as an opportunity for business
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

NEWS

Sassa: Don't fall for the Phase 4 Covid-19 relief fund grant scam
1 day ago
1 day ago