Level 4 adjustments: Here’s what you can and can’t do

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday evening announced the implementation of an adjusted level 4 lockdown for two weeks pending review, from Monday 28 June to Sunday 12 July.

This follows after the sharp rise of Covid-19 infections driven by the new Delta variant.

The president called on all South Africans to wear a mask at all times when in public – ensure it covers your nose and mouth.

Adjusted level 4: What is prohibited?

May I eat at a restaurant?

No. As of Monday, 28 June, restaurants will only be allowed to cater for takeaways and deliveries.

No sit-down meals will be served, as patrons would need to remove their masks while eating.

Travel to and from Gauteng during level 4

Leisure travel in and out of Gauteng is prohibited. Business and commercial travel will still be allowed, as well as the transport of goods.

Anyone currently not at their place of residence will be allowed to enter or leave Gauteng, however.

Gauteng currently accounts for approximately 60% of all new infections, and the province is battling a severe shortage of beds and healthcare resources.

Patient visitation and funerals

Visits to senior facilities and care facilities will be restricted. While funerals are allowed, attendance will be limited to 50 and all attending must adhere to prevention protocols.

That means keeping your distance, wearing your mask at all times and sanitising. Night vigils and “after-tears parties” are strictly forbidden.

Will schools remain open?

No. Ramaphosa explained the school holidays will be brought forward.

Schools will start closing on 30 June, and all schools will be expected to cease operation by Friday, 2 July 2021.

On-campus university teaching will be suspended on Wednesday, 30 June.

Are gatherings allowed?

Ramaphosa said all gatherings – political, social or religious – will be prohibited. While beaches and other public places remain open, gathering at public places won’t be allowed.

Other changes under level 4

Employees should be encouraged to work from home when and where possible.

Ramaphosa explained the adjusted level 4 restrictions are set in place to limit social contact while still preserving the economy and livelihood.

We can expect another family meeting or major announcement in due course. The situation will be monitored for two weeks and adjusted if required.