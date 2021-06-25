Covid-19 vaccines: Here’s when citizens over 50 can register

Cheryl Kahla

Make sure to mark 1 July on your calendars.

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane on Friday morning gave an update on the Covid-19 battle and the vaccination rollout programme in South Africa.

During the media briefing, Kubayi-Ngubane also addressed the “grave situation we found ourselves” in as South Africa battles the third Covid-19 wave.

Covid-19 vaccine briefing

The minister took the opportunity to express her appreciation for frontline workers, and admiration for the “profound depths of their strength and resilience.”

“[They are] drained by a 50-month long war. We honour them and we recognise them”.

She said most healthcare workers have been vaccinated, but expressed concern over the current surge in Gauteng, saying it is likely to spill over to other provinces.

While the rollout for teacher vaccinations is still underway, Kubayi-Ngubane announced another major leap in South Africa’s vaccine programme.

Vaccines for over 50s

The minister confirmed citizens who are over the age of 50 will be able to register on the electronic vaccination data system (EVDS) on 1 July, with the rollout kicking off on 15 July.

Kubayi-Ngubane said it was critical to keep the vaccination momentum going.

As of Thursday, more than 2.5 million people have been vaccinated in South Africa, with no reported deaths as a result of the vaccines.

In addition, the latest data suggests clear evidence of vaccines providing protection to households where some members are inoculated.

Kubayi-Ngubane is still worried about 60+ age group, and cited low registration figures as a result of vaccine hesitancy, difficulty navigating the technology to register, as well as elderly citizens struggling to reach vaccine centres.

The minister will be finalising plans “to take vaccines to senior citizens”.

